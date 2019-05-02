WILMINGTON - Charles Truett Miller Sr., 80, of Wilmington died April 30, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include spouse, Betty Houston Miller of Wilmington; son, Charles T. "Chuck" Miller Jr. of Hampstead; daughter, Kimberly Dopson of Wilmington; and brothers; W.L. Miller of Clinton, Jerry Miller of Cary.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 2 to May 3, 2019