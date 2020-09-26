Van Dupuis

Jacksonville - Van S. Dupuis, MSgt, USMC (ret.), 74, was born on June 4, 1946 in Lake Charles, La and died in Onslow County on September 24, 2020. A graveside service with military honors is planned for 10:00 am on Tuesday, Sept 29th, 2020 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans cemetery in Jacksonville. Van is survived by one son, two daughters and one Son-in-law; Eric Dupuis, Denise Bailey, Rhianna Gregory and Kevin E. Gregory, Capt, USMC (ret.) of Jacksonville; One sister Barbara Frazier of Augusta, GA. He is preceded in death by this parents Wade and Natalie Dupuis. Van leaves behind six grandchildren, Brittany Kraus, SGT Tristan Kraus (US Army), LCpl TJ Watson (USMC), Katarina Watson, Conner Gregory and Bryson "Coop" Gregory; his partner in crime. Two great-grandchildren Wyatt and Lyle Bosier. He lived his life to the fullest and believed that family came first. He fought the good fight with strength, courage and dignity. Dad, you will be missed more than words can ever convey. Thank you for your strength, guidance, support and unconditional love that you gave. Life will not be the same without you in it. "Laissez le bon temps rouler".



The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store