MAYSVILLE - Velda T. Bynum, 78, of Maysville died March 1, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Belgrade United Methodist Church, Maysville with interment following at White Oak Memorial Gardens, Maysville.
Survivors include husband, Frederic R. Bynum of the home; son, Robert F. Bynum; brothers, Thomas Tharrington, James Tharrington, all of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020