RICHLANDS - Velma Rea Cooper, 72, of Richlands died Dec. 13, 2019, at her home.
Celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association with interment following at Sanders Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Victor Thompson, Jennifer Renee Freeman, Danette Paquette, Bennie Daniel Cooper.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019