VERONA, NC - Vera Padgett Marley, 82, died June 17, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with her nephew, Larry Teachey and her brother, Elder Elmer Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Ida Padgett Family Cemetery on Hwy. 50.
Mrs. Marley was a native to Onslow County, having been born September 17, 1936; to the late John P. and Edna Padgett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Ray" Marley Sr.; and their first great-grandchild, Chandler "Rae" Grogg.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Gurganus and Gail Lanier (Robert), of Jacksonville; one son, Jamie Marley (Beverly) of Jacksonville; one brother, Elmer J. Padgett (Pat) of Jacksonville; two sisters, Jackie Meyerhoff and Barbara Sanders, both of Jacksonville; her sister-in-law, Doris Padgett; seven grandchildren, Candida Grogg of Swansboro, Tiffany Cook of Wilmington, Nikki Carroway of Swansboro, Brandon Byrd of Jacksonville, Zachary Marley of Jacksonville, Tyler Lanier of Lincolnton and Taylor Marley of Lillington; 14 beautiful great-grandchildren; best friend, Jenny Padgett; and several nieces and nephews and other relatives that adored her.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 18 to June 19, 2019