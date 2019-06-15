OTWAY -- Vernon "Vern" Farrell Fox, 59, of Otway, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort.
He is survived by his sons, Nathnial Fox of Monroe, Georgia and Brian Gray of Colorado; daughter, Tiffany Marie Fox of Florida; father, William Arnold; four sisters, Tina Sheffield of Vance, South Carolina, Tami Cooper of Otway, Cindy Johnson of Newport, and Angel Arnold; and brother, William Lawrence of Celebration, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Gillikin Arnold, and his sister, Duffa Arnold.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2019