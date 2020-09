Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Vernon Darrell Wood, 55, of Sneads Ferry, died Sept. 24, 2020.

No services planned.

Survivors include mother, Carol Thrasher of Sneads Ferry; son, Jeremy Butler of Statesville; brother, Randy Dale Wood of Snow Camp; and sister, Sherry Thrift of Youngsville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.



