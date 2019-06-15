RICHLANDS – Verona Horne, 88, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Monday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will follow at Whaley Family Cemetery in Richlands.
Survivors include: her husband, Alvis Horne of Richlands; sons, Gregory Eldred and Michael Eldred, both of Richlands; step-children, Chris Horne, Diane Horne, Timmy Horne, Lisa Long, and Betsy Mitchell; sister, Mary Wood of Jacksonville; brothers, Bobby Weston and Marvin Weston, both of Richlands, Leo Weston of Potters Hill, and Romeo Weston of Beulaville; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 15 to June 16, 2019