Veronia Miller

WARSAW - Veronia Kenan Miller, 82, of Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2020, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at the funeral home cemetery, Magnolia.

Survivors include daughters, Corlene Newkirk, Tonya Bell, both of Warsaw, Veronia Ann Henry of Laurel, Maryland; sisters, Gloria Johnson, Carol Matthews, both of Warsaw.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.



