Victoria Bailey

HOLLY RIDGE - Victoria Suzanne Bailey, 47, of Holly Ridge died June 18, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church, Hampstead. Burial will be private.

Survivors include husband, Christopher "Chris" Bailey on the home; children, Anthony Bailey, Cara Marie Bailey, Max Bailey of Holly Ridge; brothers, Richard Smatt Jr of NSB, Florida, Michael Tulino of Cary, Steven Smatt of Jacksonville; and sisters, Franny Foster of Woburn, Massachusetts, Kristina Beltram of Sneads Ferry.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.





