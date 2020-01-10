Victoria Parker

Service Information
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-4450
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
East Duplin HS Fine Arts Bldg
Beulaville, NC
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
East Duplin HS Fine Arts Bldg
Beulaville, NC
Obituary
PINK HILL - Victoria Jean Parker, 39, of Pink Hill died Jan. 6, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at East Duplin High School Fine Arts Building with burial at Middleton Cemetery, Kenansville.
Survivors include daughters, Precious Parker, Zakoya Farrior, both of Pink Hill; father, Bobby Parker and stepmother Vivian of Wallace; sisters, Velma Jennings of Angier, Crystal Harper of Pink Hill; brothers, Zack Bryant of Beulaville, Mitchell Bryant of Louisburg, Marcus Parker, Tremayne Huffin, both of Wallace, Brandon Huffin of Willard.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
