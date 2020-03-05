HUBERT - Vilener Pickett, 96, of Hubert died March 3, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Trent River Oakey Grove Missionary Baptist Association building, Jacksonville with interment following at Kellumtown Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Marie Simmons of Reading, Pennsylvania, Huthen delaRosa of Jacksonville, Georgia Williams, Hannah Lewis, Vonda Allen; sons, Lorenza Pickett, all of Hubert, James Pickett of Butner, Wayne Pickett of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Ronald Pickett of Durham; sisters, Arverna Petteway of Raleigh, Annie Ruth James, Kathelene Jackson; and brother, James Burgess, all of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020