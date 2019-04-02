PERCY, Illinois – Viola E. Bayer, 97, of Percy, Illinois, died March 31, 2019, at Randolph County Care Center.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Wilson's Funeral Home, Steeleville, Illinois with burial following at Percy Village Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Dennis Bayer of New Athens, Illinois, Darlene Shiver of Jacksonville, Willetta McCulloh of Rundo Beach, California, David Bayer of Evansville, Illinois; and sister, Kate Bond of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Visitation will be two hours before the service.
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
(618) 965-3312
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019