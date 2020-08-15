1/
Violet Barbour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Mae Collins Barbour, 88, passed away Aug. 14 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She retired after 30 years with the Onslow County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Walter Barber and her son, Walter Keith Barbour.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday at the Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville.
Surviving are her daughter, Freda Chance and her sons, Freddie Barber, Glenn Barber and Barney Barbour, all of Maysville and a busload of grand children and great and great great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved