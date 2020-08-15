Violet Barbour

Violet Mae Collins Barbour, 88, passed away Aug. 14 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She retired after 30 years with the Onslow County School System. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Walter Barber and her son, Walter Keith Barbour.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday at the Dogwood Memorial Cemetery in Maysville.
Surviving are her daughter, Freda Chance and her sons, Freddie Barber, Glenn Barber and Barney Barbour, all of Maysville and a busload of grand children and great and great great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to saylandfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.