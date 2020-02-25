RICHLANDS - Virginia Dare Futral Minor, 77, of Richlands died Feb. 24, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehab Center.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands with burial following at Futral family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include son, Gene Minor; daughters, Donna Archuleta, both of Kinston, Diane Thomas of Richlands; sister, Wanda Sullo of Bellingham, Massachusetts.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service and other times at the home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020