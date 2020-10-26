Jacksonville - Virginia Roberson Waller, 82, of Jacksonville died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Waller was born February 26, 1938, in Davisboro, Georgia; to the late Julian M. and Bernice Dixon Roberson; and was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Roberson; and one sister, Judy Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Reverend Larry Haggard officiating. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with 25 family members only.
Surviving are her husband, George E. Waller of Jacksonville; two sons, Anthony E. Waller (Delores) of Castle Hayne, Timothy R. Waller (Julie) of Valdosta, Georgia; her loving grandchildren, Courtney Waller, Ethan Waller, Nicole Waller, Ryan Waller; and great-grandchildren, Emersyn Waller, Harper Waller and Bianca Solis.
The family will receive friends before the service at Jones Funeral Home Chapel before the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.