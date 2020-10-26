1/
Virginia Waller
1938 - 2020
Jacksonville - Virginia Roberson Waller, 82, of Jacksonville died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Waller was born February 26, 1938, in Davisboro, Georgia; to the late Julian M. and Bernice Dixon Roberson; and was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Roberson; and one sister, Judy Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Reverend Larry Haggard officiating. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with 25 family members only.
Surviving are her husband, George E. Waller of Jacksonville; two sons, Anthony E. Waller (Delores) of Castle Hayne, Timothy R. Waller (Julie) of Valdosta, Georgia; her loving grandchildren, Courtney Waller, Ethan Waller, Nicole Waller, Ryan Waller; and great-grandchildren, Emersyn Waller, Harper Waller and Bianca Solis.
The family will receive friends before the service at Jones Funeral Home Chapel before the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
