CONCORD - Vivian Richardson, 88, of Concord died Dec. 17, 2019.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Mark K. Richardson of Perryville, Maryland, Glenn A. Richardson of Concord; daughter, Eileen M. Miller of Asheville; and sisters, Janet Richardson of Beverly Hills, Florida, and Ernestine Goodlow of Rochester, New York.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019