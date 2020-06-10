Vivian Semas
Vivian Hewitt Semas, 65, of Jacksonville, passed away at her residence Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday morning at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her children, Kevin Adams, Emily Ann, Hillary Suzanne, and Brandon Allen; parents, Tom and Grace Hewitt; and brother, Bradley Hewitt. Survivors include her husband, Curtis "Curt" Semas of the home; children, Aaron Adams and wife Sarah, Melanie Ridgeway and husband Will, and Justin Duey; grandchildren, Harper and Brandon Adams; sister, Susan Cottle; brother, Bobby Hewitt and wife Sue Ann; daughter in law, Belinda Adams; sister in law, Juanita Hewitt; and her three four legged companions, Gizmo, Tank, and Opal Lin.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
