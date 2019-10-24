RICHLANDS - Walter Lee "W.L." Best Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Best; and his brother, Rufus Best.
He is survived by his wife, Bren Best; daughter, Lorraine Wynne and husband Derek; son, Hank Barbee and wife, Holly; grandchildren, Anna, Geneva and Lemuel Wynne; and nephew, Denny Best.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Camp Vandemere, Inc., P.O. Box 355, Vandemere, North Carolina 28587.
Online condolences may be sent to Pinkhillfuneralhome.com or at JDNews.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019