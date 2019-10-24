Walter Best Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Best Jr..
Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHLANDS - Walter Lee "W.L." Best Jr., 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hazel Best; and his brother, Rufus Best.
He is survived by his wife, Bren Best; daughter, Lorraine Wynne and husband Derek; son, Hank Barbee and wife, Holly; grandchildren, Anna, Geneva and Lemuel Wynne; and nephew, Denny Best.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pink Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pink Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Camp Vandemere, Inc., P.O. Box 355, Vandemere, North Carolina 28587.
Online condolences may be sent to Pinkhillfuneralhome.com or at JDNews.com.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.