SNEADS FERRY - Walter Mifflin Hunn, 85, of Sneads Ferry, died June 9, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include wife, JoAnn Newton Hunn of the home; sons, John D. Hunn of Knoxville, Tennessee, Robert "Bob" Hunn; and daughter, Katherine McClaugherty, both of Cary.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.