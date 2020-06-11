Or Copy this URL to Share

SNEADS FERRY - Walter Mifflin Hunn, 85, of Sneads Ferry, died June 9, 2020, at his home.

Graveside services will be private. Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include wife, JoAnn Newton Hunn of the home; sons, John D. Hunn of Knoxville, Tennessee, Robert "Bob" Hunn; and daughter, Katherine McClaugherty, both of Cary.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.



