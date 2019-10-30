Nathaniel Walter Love, 79, of Jacksonville died Oct. 25, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment held at a later date at Calverton National Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Love, Nicole Love,both of Bronx, New York, Tiffany Love of Columbus, Georgia, Asia D. Graham of Jacksonville; sons, Nathaniel N. Love of Pensacola, Florida ,Victor Rivera of Meridian, Mississippi, Wayne Johnson of Queens, New York; and sister, Jeri Love of Bronx, New York.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019