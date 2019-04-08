Walter Norris

Obituary

SWANSBORO - Walter Woodrow Norris, 81, of Swansboro died April 5, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Bear Creek Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Sandi Mull of Swansboro, Debra Jackson of Dunn, Annette Denton, of Hubert.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
