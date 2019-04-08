SWANSBORO - Walter Woodrow Norris, 81, of Swansboro died April 5, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Bear Creek Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Sandi Mull of Swansboro, Debra Jackson of Dunn, Annette Denton, of Hubert.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019