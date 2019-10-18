Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Wetherington. View Sign Service Information Sayland Funeral Home Inc 703 Mattocks Ave Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-4161 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Midway United Methodist Church 370 Stella Road Stella , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Midway United Methodist Church 370 Stella Road Stella , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

February 23, 1928 – October 17, 2019

Stella NC - Walter Bell Wetherington, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Walter was born on February 23, 1928, in Stella NC where he lived his entire life. He was the fourth child of the late Alonza Franklin and Julia Pearl Kelly Wetherington of Stella, NC. Walter graduated from Maysville School, Class of 1945, where he was a star athlete on the basketball and baseball team.

Walter was born during the Great Depression when times were hard. Even though he was the youngest child, he worked diligently on the farm, often giving his books to his sisters as they walked home from school so he could relieve his father and plowed the fields with the horse until dark. Many times, when food was scarce his sisters would offer to do his homework so he could go hunting to put meat on the table. It was during these years of hardship that hard work was instilled deep in his bones. In 1948, his father, Alonza suffered a debilitating heart attack, leaving him unable to work the farm. At the age of 20, Walter took on the responsibility of tending the farm and preventing it from foreclosure. He lovingly and proudly took care of his parents until their death. In 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Dora Bell Waters. They were happily married for 62 years. They worked tirelessly together as a team, working the tobacco fields and tending the farm. He went on to become one of the largest tobacco farmers in Carteret County. In addition to farming, he and his son, Jon, started a successful logging business, Wetherington Logging, INC. Walter served on the Board of Directors at First Citizens Bank, his business sense was highly valued and respected. People often sought his guidance and opinion.

Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora Bell; his parents, three sisters, Beatrice Young, Louise Guthrie, and Marie Jones; an infant brother, Clyde Henderson Wetherington; and one grandson, Eric Ryan Wetherington.

He is survived by his three children, Jon Wetherington (Janet), Jo Mohn (David), Jan Buckmaster (Mike); six grandchildren, Brandon Wetherington, Justin Wetherington, Adam Mohn (Katie), Kacy Sales (Travis) Brian Buckmaster (Katelin) and Mark Buckmaster; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Chloe Sales. He was excited about the impending birth of a new great-granddaughter, Josie Kathryn Mohn due January 2020.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church, 370 Stella Road, Stella NC and other times at the home of Jo and David Mohn.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church, 370 Stella Road, Stella NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midway United Methodist Church.

Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, 703 Mattocks Avenue, Maysville NC 28555.



February 23, 1928 – October 17, 2019Stella NC - Walter Bell Wetherington, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 17, 2019.Walter was born on February 23, 1928, in Stella NC where he lived his entire life. He was the fourth child of the late Alonza Franklin and Julia Pearl Kelly Wetherington of Stella, NC. Walter graduated from Maysville School, Class of 1945, where he was a star athlete on the basketball and baseball team.Walter was born during the Great Depression when times were hard. Even though he was the youngest child, he worked diligently on the farm, often giving his books to his sisters as they walked home from school so he could relieve his father and plowed the fields with the horse until dark. Many times, when food was scarce his sisters would offer to do his homework so he could go hunting to put meat on the table. It was during these years of hardship that hard work was instilled deep in his bones. In 1948, his father, Alonza suffered a debilitating heart attack, leaving him unable to work the farm. At the age of 20, Walter took on the responsibility of tending the farm and preventing it from foreclosure. He lovingly and proudly took care of his parents until their death. In 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Dora Bell Waters. They were happily married for 62 years. They worked tirelessly together as a team, working the tobacco fields and tending the farm. He went on to become one of the largest tobacco farmers in Carteret County. In addition to farming, he and his son, Jon, started a successful logging business, Wetherington Logging, INC. Walter served on the Board of Directors at First Citizens Bank, his business sense was highly valued and respected. People often sought his guidance and opinion.Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dora Bell; his parents, three sisters, Beatrice Young, Louise Guthrie, and Marie Jones; an infant brother, Clyde Henderson Wetherington; and one grandson, Eric Ryan Wetherington.He is survived by his three children, Jon Wetherington (Janet), Jo Mohn (David), Jan Buckmaster (Mike); six grandchildren, Brandon Wetherington, Justin Wetherington, Adam Mohn (Katie), Kacy Sales (Travis) Brian Buckmaster (Katelin) and Mark Buckmaster; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Chloe Sales. He was excited about the impending birth of a new great-granddaughter, Josie Kathryn Mohn due January 2020.The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church, 370 Stella Road, Stella NC and other times at the home of Jo and David Mohn.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Midway United Methodist Church, 370 Stella Road, Stella NC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midway United Methodist Church.Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home, 703 Mattocks Avenue, Maysville NC 28555. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close