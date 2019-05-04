Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Costner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLY RIDGE - Wanda Wilkins Costner, 66, was born on August 8, 1952 and she went to be with Jesus on May 3, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Visitation is planned for Tuesday May 7th at 1:00 pm at Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church in Holly Ridge NC, with the funeral service following at 3:00 pm with Rev's Cliff Wilson, Crandall Fountain, Steve Allen, and Danny Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Duff, Wilkins and Summerlin Family Cemetery.



Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Selma Wilkins, brothers Roger and Jasper Wilkins.



Wanda is survived by her husband, John E. Costner Jr. of the home, and two children; son, John Costner III (Asheley), Sneads Ferry NC, daughter, Jennifer Marshburn (Rusty) of Sneads Ferry NC. Eight grandchildren; Miranda Belfiore (Jonathon), Austin Marshburn, Benjamin Costner, Jake Costner, Brooklyn Marshburn, Faith Donaldson, Hailey Napier, Carolina Harmer. One greatgrandchild Jolly Belfiore. Sisters Esther York(Bill), Eastman Ga, Ada Hines (Roland), Holly Ridge NC, Clara Ireland (James), Raleigh NC, Stella Wood (the late Carl Wood), Bethlehim, GA, Brother Henry Wilkins (Debbie), Pascagoula MS, Sister, Yvonne Saunders (Philip), Holly Ridge NC, Brother, Ron Wilkins, Faison NC. Twenty One Nieces and Nephew, Thirty Four Great Nieces and Nephews, Twelve Great Great Nieces and Nephews and Honorary Niece and Nephew Eddie Uzzell and Victoria Costner. One Uncle John Deckery (JD) Parrish, Holly Ridge.



Wanda was a devoted wife and caring mother and loving Nana to her grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren from the community. She will be missed by all her family, Church family, Community and coworkers at the Onslow County Schools Board of Education where she worked for many years.



Electronic condolences may be left for the family at

HOLLY RIDGE - Wanda Wilkins Costner, 66, was born on August 8, 1952 and she went to be with Jesus on May 3, 2019 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Visitation is planned for Tuesday May 7th at 1:00 pm at Folkstone Original Free Will Baptist Church in Holly Ridge NC, with the funeral service following at 3:00 pm with Rev's Cliff Wilson, Crandall Fountain, Steve Allen, and Danny Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at the Duff, Wilkins and Summerlin Family Cemetery.Wanda is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Selma Wilkins, brothers Roger and Jasper Wilkins.Wanda is survived by her husband, John E. Costner Jr. of the home, and two children; son, John Costner III (Asheley), Sneads Ferry NC, daughter, Jennifer Marshburn (Rusty) of Sneads Ferry NC. Eight grandchildren; Miranda Belfiore (Jonathon), Austin Marshburn, Benjamin Costner, Jake Costner, Brooklyn Marshburn, Faith Donaldson, Hailey Napier, Carolina Harmer. One greatgrandchild Jolly Belfiore. Sisters Esther York(Bill), Eastman Ga, Ada Hines (Roland), Holly Ridge NC, Clara Ireland (James), Raleigh NC, Stella Wood (the late Carl Wood), Bethlehim, GA, Brother Henry Wilkins (Debbie), Pascagoula MS, Sister, Yvonne Saunders (Philip), Holly Ridge NC, Brother, Ron Wilkins, Faison NC. Twenty One Nieces and Nephew, Thirty Four Great Nieces and Nephews, Twelve Great Great Nieces and Nephews and Honorary Niece and Nephew Eddie Uzzell and Victoria Costner. One Uncle John Deckery (JD) Parrish, Holly Ridge.Wanda was a devoted wife and caring mother and loving Nana to her grandchildren and many honorary grandchildren from the community. She will be missed by all her family, Church family, Community and coworkers at the Onslow County Schools Board of Education where she worked for many years.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close