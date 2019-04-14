Wanda Kellum

Wanda Lou Shelton Kellum, 91, Jacksonville, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Wilson Kellum.
Survivors include her three children, Jimmy Wilson Kellum, Janis Kellum Cox, and Jerry Stephen Kellum; her siblings; Wayne, Letha, Freda, Sally and Linda.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
