Sneads Ferry, NC - Lester "Wayne" Anderson, 63, died July, 8, 2019, at Atrium Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
Funeral services will be held this Thursday, July 11th at Folkstone Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. and the funeral will start at 3 p.m.
Survivors include his wife, Sheri Anderson; sons, Stacy Anderson and Ryan Capps; daughters, Ana Carrow and Alison Heath; brothers, Gary, Joey, and Ricky Anderson; sisters, Vickie Edens and Kathy Sinsel; and eight grandchildren.
Wayne's love for God, family, church and his country will forever be admired and remembered. He loved to make you laugh, could make anyone feel important and made friends with everyone who met him.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 9 to July 10, 2019