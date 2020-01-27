Swansboro - Leonard Wayne Holtsford, 68, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He was born February 9, 1951, in Camp Lejeune, NC; son of the late Leonard Edward and Sarah Bagby Holtsford.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Swansboro United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Wayne faithfully served his country in the US Navy and loved to spend time with his family.
He is survived by wife, Janice Holtsford; sons, Brian Holtsford (Leigh Blomgren) of Greensboro and Christopher Holtsford of Chicago, IL; grandchild, Brooks Holtsford of Greensboro; brothers, Ron Holtsford (Linda) of Jacksonville and Bill Holtsford of Durango, CO; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, Music Ministry, 665 W. Corbett Ave, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Online condolences may be made to Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.??
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020