John Wayne Martindale, age 84, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Sanford, NC, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at his home.
Born in Sanford, NC. February 16, 1935; he was the son of the late John W. Martindale Jr. and Wanda Oldham Martindale.
Wayne and his wife Helen Stone Martindale lived at North Shore Country Club in Sneads Ferry, NC. His daughter Melinda M. Geer and her husband Ken also live in Sneads Ferry. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws Jean S. Spivey of Sanford and Karen S. Gulledge of Raleigh.
Wayne sold automobiles in Sanford, NC for 30 years. He worked for Hancock Motors and Slate Pontiac. He won several trips and awards each year for meeting sales goals. He also sold real estate for 12 years for North Shore Properties in Sneads Ferry.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Lee Memory Gardens with Rev. George Walton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 1333 Carthage Street, Sanford, NC 27330.
Condolences may be made at Bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019