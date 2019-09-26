Wendy Davis

NORTH RIVER - Wendy "Muff" Gale Davis, 43, of North River died Sept. 23, 2019, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church with entombment following at the church cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Ernest and Juanita Davis of North River; sisters, Rita D. Fisher of Portsmouth, Virginia, Billie Davis of Burtonsville, Maryland, Kimberly D. Jones of Havelock; and brother, Scotty Davis of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
