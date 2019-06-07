Richlands – Wesley Paul Scott, 38, passed away on June 5, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mr. Scott is preceded by his sister, Jessica Lynn Scott; and paternal grandparents, Wesley and Velma Scott.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Davis Scott and David Blanton of Richlands; his father, Walter Scott and wife, Lora of Richlands; best friend, Mike Albanese; two brothers, Joseph Scott and wife, Beth of New Bern, and Michael Scott and life partner, Ian Isbitski of New York City; maternal grandparents, Norwood and Eleanor Davis of Richlands; nephew, Andrew Scott; niece, Allison Scott; and many uncles and aunts.
Wesley loved everyone from all walks of life, we welcome you to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
