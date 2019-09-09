Wilbert Edney

Wilbert Edney, age 90, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
A celebration of Mr. Edney's life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Bayside Church of Christ, 5025 Shell Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. A repast will be held immediately following the service at church.
Thanks to All for the Love and Compassion and most of all your prayers. He was truly loved by his children, family and friends.
Thank you from his Children and Family. God Bless.
Metropolitan Funeral Home, 7246 Granby St., Norfolk, VA 23505.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
