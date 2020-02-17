Wilbur Glenn Jarman, 78, of Jacksonville died Feb. 15. 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church with entombment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Carolyn Jones Jarman of the home; daughters, Kim Collins, Angie Robertson, both of Maysville; sisters, Judy Maready, Yvonne Mayhew; and brothers, Gene Jarman, Bobby Jarman, all of Jacksonville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020