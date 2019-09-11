William "Terry" Allen AKA "Papa T", 57, of New Bern passed away September 10, 2019.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in New Bern and a US Air Force Veteran.
Surviving is his wife, Teresa Hart Allen; daughters, Erica Allen and Whitney Allen; sister, Tammy Allen Andrews and husband Jamey.
Sadly he is predeceased by his parents, William and Patricia Allen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Cotten Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the or First Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Allen family at Cottenfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019