William Kelly Apple, 52 of Jacksonville died Wednesday August 28, 2019 at his home.
William was born December 30, 1966 in Washington, North Carolina to Brenda Ingalls Apple and late Larry G. Apple, Sr.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Susan Apple of the home; daughter, Victoria Potts and son, Steven Apple both of Jacksonville; mother, Brenda Ingalls Apple of Washington; two brothers, Larry Apple, Jr. and wife, Sonya of Emerald Isle and Keith Apple and wife, Tavia of Kinston and two grandchildren, Callie Potts and Nathan Potts.
