Obituary

DENVER, Colorado - William Wesley Batts, 70, of Denver, Colorado died March 2, 2019, at his home.

Funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at St. Lewis Church Cemetery, Chinquapin.

Survivors include daughters, Breanna Batts of Denver, Ebrie Batts of Ft. Collins; brothers, Lemia Clarence Batts Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Hershel L. Batts of Clinton, Iowa, Ogden Batts of Wallace, Jerry Batts of Teachey; and sister, Deborah Gail Winslow of Los Angeles.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019

