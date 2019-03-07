DENVER, Colorado - William Wesley Batts, 70, of Denver, Colorado died March 2, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at St. Lewis Church Cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include daughters, Breanna Batts of Denver, Ebrie Batts of Ft. Collins; brothers, Lemia Clarence Batts Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Hershel L. Batts of Clinton, Iowa, Ogden Batts of Wallace, Jerry Batts of Teachey; and sister, Deborah Gail Winslow of Los Angeles.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019