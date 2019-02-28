HUBERT - William "Bill" Robert Beverly, 64, passed away at his home on Feb. 26, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Beverly.
He was a retired Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant. He was a member of the Seaside Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He was predeceased by his parents, William Preston and Mary Louise McClure Beverly; and his sister, Mary Lucinda Vanculin.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Brown Beverly; his daughter, Regan Marie Perkins (Billy) of Broad Creek; his sons, Eric Robert Beverly(Marsha) of Urbana, OH and William Robert Beverly Jr. (Maricel) of Ft. Worth, TX ; his brothers, Bishop Beverly of Lafollette, TN, Tim Beverly of Springfield, OH and Lester Beverly of Sevierville, TN; his sisters, Debbie Ikard of Owens Crossroads, AL, Lee Riffle of New Carlisle, OH, and Donna Litteral of Hubert; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Online condolences may be sent to Saylandfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Sayland Funeral Home Inc
703 Mattocks Ave
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-4161
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019