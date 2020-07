Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW BERN - William Thomas "Snake" Blount Sr., 77, of New Bern died July 1, 2020, at Pruitt Health Care-Neuse.

Services will be private.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Edward Free Will Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.



