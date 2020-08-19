1/1
William Boggs
Mr. William Ralph Boggs, 85, of Jacksonville died August 16, 2020, in New Bern, NC.
Mr. Boggs was the son of the late Ralph Boggs and Etta McNeely Boggs. He was a retired Sgt.Maj. with the United States Marine Corps and a retired Deputy Sheriff from the Onslow County Sheriff's Dept.
Mr. Boggs is survived by his wife, Margaret Strickland Boggs; one son, Robby Boggs; a daughter, Michele Hunt; and one grandson, Tyler Hunt, Capt. US Air Force; four step-sons, Danny Scott, Larry Scott, Victor Scott and Jeff Scott.
A memorial service will be held with Military Honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Community Christian Church in Richlands, NC.
A service of Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Community Christian Church
