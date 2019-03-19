William Brent Cope, 59, of Jacksonville, North Carolina passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Friday, March 15, 2019.
|
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel.
A native of Forsyth County, Brent was the son of Bill Cope and the late Velma R. Cope. He graduated with the Class of 1977 from Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Brent served in the US Air Force. He was an accomplished artist in the medium of pointillism. He was a talented musician playing the guitar and saxophone. Brent enjoyed fishing, rock hounding and many types of collecting.
In addition to his father, Bill of Kernersville, Brent is survived by his sisters, Andrea Cope Templon and husband, Christopher of Madison, North Carolina, and Erica Cope of Greensboro, North Carolina; and nieces, Valerie Templon and Harmony Templon.
The family will visit with friends in the Jefferson House immediately following the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019