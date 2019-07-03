BEULAVILLE - William Edward Brock, 73, of Beulaville died July 1, 2019
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brock family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include spouse, Emily Brock of Beulaville; daughters, Melissa Wallace of Rose Hill, Mary Brock of Beulaville, Christy Jones of Mt. Olive; sister, Francis Young of Teachey; and brothers, John Brock of Pink Hill, Allen Brock of Anderson, South Carolina, J.D. Brock of Winston Salem.
