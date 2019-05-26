CHINQUAPIN -- William Franklin Brown, 86, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be private.
Survivors include: Sebelia Brown, Chinquapin; sons Stephen Brown of Chinquapin and Gregory Brown, Beulaville; sisters Janice Grady, Beulaville and Jane James, Elizabethtown; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends after the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2019