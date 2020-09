Or Copy this URL to Share

Share William's life story with friends and family

Share William's life story with friends and family

HAMPSTEAD - William Timothy Carter, 50 of Hampstead died Sept. 20, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Blake's Chapel Advent Christian Church, Hampstead.

Survivors include brother, Cecil Harvey Carter Jr. of Hampstead.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store