HARTFORD, Connecticut - William Christopher Chapman, 59, of Hartford, Connecticut, died April 27, 2020.
Funeral was held at 2 p.m. May 9 at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Mattocks of Maysville, DeZirae Butler of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Wilkie Butler of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Edward Chapman, Delcarlo Chapman, both of Jacksonville, David Chapman of Hartford, Connecticut; and sisters, Tara Pearson, Lillie Rhodes, both of Jacksonville, Monica Chapman of Maysville, Angeline Harris of Fayetteville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020