William Chapman

Service Information
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-3333
Obituary
Send Flowers

HARTFORD, Connecticut - William Christopher Chapman, 59, of Hartford, Connecticut, died April 27, 2020.
Funeral was held at 2 p.m. May 9 at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include daughters, Ashley Mattocks of Maysville, DeZirae Butler of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Wilkie Butler of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Edward Chapman, Delcarlo Chapman, both of Jacksonville, David Chapman of Hartford, Connecticut; and sisters, Tara Pearson, Lillie Rhodes, both of Jacksonville, Monica Chapman of Maysville, Angeline Harris of Fayetteville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.