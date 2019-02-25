William Darling

Obituary

MAYSVILLE - William Everette Darling Jr., 78, of Maysville died Feb. 23, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include son, William Darling III; brothers, Leroy Darling, both of Maysville, Otis Darling of Winston Salem; and sister, Bonnie Darling of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Funeral Home
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.