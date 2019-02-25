MAYSVILLE - William Everette Darling Jr., 78, of Maysville died Feb. 23, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Kahlert Funeral Home, Maysville with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include son, William Darling III; brothers, Leroy Darling, both of Maysville, Otis Darling of Winston Salem; and sister, Bonnie Darling of Maysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
