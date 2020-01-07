HUBERT - William Francis Eldridge Jr., 40, of Hubert died Jan. 6, 2020, at his home.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Jody Jenkins Eldridge of the home; daughter, Monica Elane Mehl of Friendship, Maine; sons, Marty Lee Jenkins, Joseph Andrew Mehl, both of Jacksonville; mother, Kathleen R. Eldridge of Midway Park; sisters, Brenda, Donna, both of New Hampshire, Lisa of Tennessee, Tara; and brother, Keith, both of Midway Park.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020