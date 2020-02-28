Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Holt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born in Person County, Mr. Holt was the son of the late Charlie Nichols and Dorothy Walker Holt. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wanda June Lovette and Ellen Holt Knott.

Mr. Holt retired from Carolina Power & Light and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mr. Holt served four years in the US Navy. He enjoyed fishing, singing and playing the guitar. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends.

Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Judith Wilkerson Holt; two daughters, Bridgett LaCroix and husband James, of Hubert and Mandy Guthrie and husband Rocky, of Evansville, IN; four grandchildren, Reginald Wilbourne II and wife Victoria, Austin Wilbourne, Makon Guthrie and Sheadyn Guthrie; five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Bill Robert Lovette; his sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis and Joyce Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Barry Chambers. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5p.m. Sunday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service and at other times at the home, 412 Shiloh Church Rd.

Memorials may be made to , 5171 Glenwood Ave. # 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences may be sent to

HUBERT - William Daniel "Danny" Holt, 75, of 27 Crown Point Rd., Hubert and Roxboro, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.Born in Person County, Mr. Holt was the son of the late Charlie Nichols and Dorothy Walker Holt. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wanda June Lovette and Ellen Holt Knott.Mr. Holt retired from Carolina Power & Light and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mr. Holt served four years in the US Navy. He enjoyed fishing, singing and playing the guitar. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends.Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Judith Wilkerson Holt; two daughters, Bridgett LaCroix and husband James, of Hubert and Mandy Guthrie and husband Rocky, of Evansville, IN; four grandchildren, Reginald Wilbourne II and wife Victoria, Austin Wilbourne, Makon Guthrie and Sheadyn Guthrie; five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Bill Robert Lovette; his sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis and Joyce Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Brooks & White Chapel by the Rev. Barry Chambers. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5p.m. Sunday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service and at other times at the home, 412 Shiloh Church Rd.Memorials may be made to , 5171 Glenwood Ave. # 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.Condolences may be sent to Brooksandwhite.com. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.