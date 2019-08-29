MAYSVILLE - William Monroe Jenkins Jr., 56, of Maysville died Aug. 27, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Faith Free Will Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Tanner family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include son, Travis Jenkins; daughters, Kansas Polatty, both of South Carolina, Jessica Melson of Tennessee; and sister, Delores Tanner of Maysville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019