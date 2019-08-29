William Jenkins Jr.

Service Information
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC
28555
(910)-743-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Faith Free Will Baptist Church
Maysville, NC
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Free Will Baptist Church
Maysville, NC
View Map
Obituary
MAYSVILLE - William Monroe Jenkins Jr., 56, of Maysville died Aug. 27, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Faith Free Will Baptist Church, Maysville with interment following at Tanner family cemetery, Maysville.
Survivors include son, Travis Jenkins; daughters, Kansas Polatty, both of South Carolina, Jessica Melson of Tennessee; and sister, Delores Tanner of Maysville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
